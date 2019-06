By EUOBSERVER

Cocaine dealers in Europe are increasingly using social media in what the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drugs Addiction, an EU agency in Lisbon, has called "Uber-isation" of the trade. Dealers had created "cocaine call centres" across the EU on the model of the US taxi-type firm Uber, the agency said in its annual report out Thursday, amid record seizures of increasingly pure qualities of the drug.