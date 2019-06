By EUOBSERVER

The Labour party narrowly beat Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party at a byelection in the British city of Peterborough on Thursday. After coming top in last month's European elections, Farage had hoped to make a breakthrough with an MP in the Westminster parliament, but Labour scored 10,484 votes to his party's 9,801 votes, a margin of 683. The Conservatives were beaten into third place with 7,243 votes.