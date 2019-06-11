By EUOBSERVER

German foreign minister Heiko Maas warned after visiting Iran on Sunday that the situation in the region is "highly explosive and extremely serious" and called it a "threat to world peace". The visit formed part of a European effort to preserve the 2015 EU-brokered nuclear deal after US president Donald Trump walked out and reimposed economic sanctions. Japan's premier Shinzo Abe visits Iran this week in another attempt to mediate.