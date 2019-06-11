Tuesday

11th Jun 2019

Ticker

EU urges Moldova to respect democracy

By

The EU has said it was "ready to work with the democratically legitimate government [of Moldova], on basis of mutual commitment to reforms and to the core principles enshrined in our association agreement" amid a political crisis in the EU-aspirant former Soviet country. Its appeal for restraint came after a Moldovan court suspended its president, Igor Dodon, and installed prime minister Pavel Filip in his place, who called snap elections.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Letter

Right of reply from the Hungarian government

A right of reply on behalf of the Hungarian government to the opinion piece "Orban-style 'media capture' is spreading across Europe" published on 6 June.

Opinion

EU report recognises Albania's achievements

Albania currently faces a serious crisis, which it would be foolish for all actors in the international community to ignore. Yet we must ask that our partners in Europe read Federica Mogherini's report carefully and recognise accomplishments.

Investigation

Porsche told EU not to publish diesel emission result

The EU Commission has kept results of an emissions test of a Porsche diesel vehicle secret for months, at the request of the German car company - which was fined €535m for its role in the Dieselgate scandal.

Agenda

EU top jobs, Italy, and Western Balkans This WEEK

Talks on EP groups and top jobs in the wake of the EU election last month continue. Finance ministers also discuss whether to fine Italy, while EU commissioners promote Western Balkans enlargement.

EU six hold informal dinner on top jobs

Six EU leaders representing the three most-successful political blocs in the EU elections last month are meeting in Brussels on Friday to start talks on Europe's top jobs.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  2. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  4. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  5. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  6. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  7. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”

Latest News

  1. British MPs pick among 10 hopefuls to be next PM
  2. Right of reply from the Hungarian government
  3. EU report recognises Albania's achievements
  4. Porsche told EU not to publish diesel emission result
  5. EU top jobs, Italy, and Western Balkans This WEEK
  6. EU six hold informal dinner on top jobs
  7. 'A Europe that protects': what does that actually mean?
  8. Malta's ex-commissioner loses court case against EU

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us