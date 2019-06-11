Ticker
EU urges Moldova to respect democracy
By EUOBSERVER
The EU has said it was "ready to work with the democratically legitimate government [of Moldova], on basis of mutual commitment to reforms and to the core principles enshrined in our association agreement" amid a political crisis in the EU-aspirant former Soviet country. Its appeal for restraint came after a Moldovan court suspended its president, Igor Dodon, and installed prime minister Pavel Filip in his place, who called snap elections.