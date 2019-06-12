Ticker
EU to discuss cyber attack on Moscow embassy
By EUOBSERVER
EU ambassadors in Brussels on Tuesday are to discuss a cyber attack on the bloc's embassy in Moscow in February, following a report by US news website Buzzfeed, which said the EU external action service knew about it, but did not tell fellow European institutions. "We have observed potential signs of compromised systems connected to our unclassified network," an EU spokesperson told Buzzfeed, amid suspicion Russia was behind the hack.