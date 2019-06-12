Ticker
Juncker says 'no' to further Swiss treaty renegotiation
By EUOBSERVER
EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday excluded, in a letter to the Swiss Federal president that Brussels would renegotiate a draft treaty from November 2018 on future relations with Switzerland. The Swiss government had asked for clarification on three points before signing it, but Juncker pointed out that signature should be completed by 18 June to maintain access to the EU market for Swiss stock exchanges.