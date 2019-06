By EUOBSERVER

Latvia's ruling coalition parties agreed on Tuesday to back Valdis Dombrovskis for a second term as the country's EU commissioner. "I'm honoured to be nominated," he wrote on Twitter, adding "I will work in the interest of a stronger Europe". Latvia's prime minister Krisjanis Karins is one of six PMs tasked to advise EU Council president Donald Tusk on who to appoint as the heads of the major EU institutions.