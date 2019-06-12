Ticker
EU parliament groups kick off talks on future strategy
By EUOBSERVER
Representatives of the European political groups meet on Wednesday to formulate joint political priorities for their work in the new five-year term. The European Commission has already tabled a strategic agenda focusing on borders and migration, economy, climate and global interests. While two parties, EPP and S&D, held the majority in the previous parliament, three or four parties are needed to form a stable majority in the new assembly.