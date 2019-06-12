Ticker
'Smaller firms hit' by new EU payment directive
By EUOBSERVER
Small businesses will be hit disproportionately when the EU's Second Payment Services Directive, from September, requires all online transactions above €30 to be subject to a two-step verification procedure in order to reduce fraud. "If small firms can't comply, they can't compete and may relocate or fold," Michael Cocoman, payment platform Stripe's global head of regulatory affairs warned in Dublin on Tuesday, the Irish Times reported.