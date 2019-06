By EUOBSERVER

Italian leaders have said they hoped for compromise with the EU on overspending, despite agreeing a new flat tax on Tuesday likely to propel its debt beyond EU fiscal limits. "I don't think they'll go all the way", Italian duty prime minister Luigi di Maio said, referring to the risk of EU fines. "We hope Europe will allow Italy to return to growth," Italy's other deputy PM, Matteo Salvini, said.