By EUOBSERVER

The far-right anti-EU group Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) has announced the "creation of a new political group", scheduled for Thursday, listing MEPs from nine member parties. Those parties won 73 seats in total. It is unclear if the ENF name will change. The group now has for the first time Czech, Danish, Estonian, and Finnish MEPs. If all 73 MEPs join ENF, it will be the fifth-largest group.