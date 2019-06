By EUOBSERVER

German Green MEP Ska Keller and Belgian Green MEP Philippe Lamberts were both elected co-presidents of the European Parliament's political group composed of the Greens and European Free Alliance (EFA) on Wednesday. The Greens/EFA will have 75 MEPs in the next legislature, up from the current 52, making it the fourth-largest political group. On Tuesday, the EFA elected Scottish MEP Alyn Smith as president.