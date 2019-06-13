Ticker
EU countries urged to push for deeper monetary union
By EUOBSERVER
European governments should make a fresh push for deeper eurozone integration, especially on a bank deposit guarantee scheme where almost no progress has been made, the European commissioner for the euro, Valdis Dombrovkis said Wednesday. The call comes as EU finance ministers meet on Thursday and Friday to sort out outstanding deeper integration ideas such as the deposit guarantee scheme and a eurozone budget, Reuters reported.