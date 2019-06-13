Ticker
Report: Minorities missing from EU parliament
By EUOBSERVER
Ethnic and racial minorities make up at least 10 percent of the EU's population but hold just five percent of seats in the new European Parliament, the European Network Against Racism has found. Representation of Europe's biggest minority, the six-million strong Roma, has dropped, Reuters reported. The total percentage of new minority lawmakers will also fall to four percent, when UK lawmakers leave the EU parliament after Brexit.