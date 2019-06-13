Thursday

13th Jun 2019

Ticker

Study: Counterfeit medicine is a 'growing threat' in EU

By

Counterfeit medicine is a "growing threat" in Europe, causing serious illness or death and costing the pharmaceutical industry more than €10bn every year, a study published Wednesday by Europol and its intellectual property office found. Professional gangs are producing pharmaceuticals in unhygienic clandestine laboratories by unqualified workers, which can be toxic. Gangs are also repackaging illegal medicines, while there is a boost in online marketplaces, AFP reported.

EU mute on new Italian decree to fine NGO boats

In 2013, the European Commission declared ships that help migrants in distress would not face sanctions. Now - six years later - Italy's government endorses a decree to impose fines up to €50,000 for rescue boats docking in Italian ports.

EU split on Western Balkans accession

Europe's credibility is at risk in the Western Balkans, half its member states have warned - but EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Albania and North Macedonia unlikely to start accession talks soon.

