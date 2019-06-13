By EUOBSERVER

Counterfeit medicine is a "growing threat" in Europe, causing serious illness or death and costing the pharmaceutical industry more than €10bn every year, a study published Wednesday by Europol and its intellectual property office found. Professional gangs are producing pharmaceuticals in unhygienic clandestine laboratories by unqualified workers, which can be toxic. Gangs are also repackaging illegal medicines, while there is a boost in online marketplaces, AFP reported.