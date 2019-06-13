By EUOBSERVER

Thousands took to the streets of Barcelona on Wednesday to show support for the Catalan "political prisoners" whose trial ended after four months in Madrid. The jailed leaders denied the charges, arguing that Catalonia's 2017 secession bid had been non-violent. The nine defendants charged with rebellion, including former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, who was elected to the EU parliament last month, could face 25 years in jail if convicted.