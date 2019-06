By EUOBSERVER

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has warned against ramping up climate goals. Nine of the bloc's 28 nations have called for the EU to set a target to go carbon neutral by 2050, which means steeper emissions cuts for industry by 2030 than under the 2015 Paris climate accord. "To fix new goals, again and again, doesn't make sense. Let's focus on delivering what we already agreed," he said.