Ticker
Bratislava will host new European Labour Authority
By EUOBSERVER
The new European Labour Authority will have its headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia, EU employment ministers decided in Luxembourg on Thursday. Slovakia received 15 out of 28 votes in the first round of voting. Other contenders were Bulgaria (Sofia), Cyprus (Nicosia), and Lithuania (Riga). Central and eastern EU members have long complained about the geographical distribution of EU agencies, many of which are headquartered in western Europe.