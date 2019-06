By EUOBSERVER

Boris Johnson has topped the first round of voting to replace Theresa May as Conservative leader and UK prime minister. After voting by Conservative MPs, Johnson received 114 votes, Jeremy Hunt 43, Michael Gove 37, Dominic Raab 27, Sajid Javid 23, Matt Hancock 20, and Rory Stewart 19. Three candidates - Andrea Leadsom, Mark Harper and Esther McVey - were eliminated. Tory MPs will vote the shortlist down to two.