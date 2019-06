By EUOBSERVER

Czech premier Andrej Babis said the Visegrad 4 countries do not have a joint candidate for Commission president, nor for European Council president, after a meeting of the V4 ahead of next week's EU summit. "The point is for us all to choose the best candidate for everybody," Reuters quoted Babis. Hungarian premier Viktor Orban's spokesman said the group would "represent a shared point of view" on personnel and policy.