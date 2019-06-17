By EUOBSERVER

Slovakia's first female president, Zuzana Caputova, a pro-environment and anti-graft lawyer, began her five-year term on Saturday. "Under the constitution, people are free and equal in dignity and in rights, meaning nobody is that irrelevant to have their rights compromised, nor is anyone that powerful to stand above the law," she said in her inauguration speech. Caputova wan presidential elections in March against ruling party Smer-SDs candidate, Maros Sefcovic.