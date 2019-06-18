By EUOBSERVER

Austrian far-right ex-leader Heinz-Christian Strache, who quit as vice-chancellor over a video showing him offering to fix state contracts to someone who posed as a Russian oligarch, said Monday he would not take up a European Parliament seat. He stepped down as the Freedom Party's leader last month after German media published the secretly filmed 2017 footage. Strache got enough preferential votes to get a seat in the parliament.