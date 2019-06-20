Ticker
EU blames Sudan junta for killings and rapes
By EUOBSERVER
EU countries have said Sudan's military junta was to blame for killings and mass rapes of pro-democracy protesters on 3 June. "The responsibility lies with the Transitional Military Council as the authority in charge of protecting the population," the bloc's foreign ministers said Monday in Luxembourg. They urged attackers to be brought to justice, while praising those protesters "who bravely demanded a new path for their country".