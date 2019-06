By EUOBSERVER

Matteo Salvini, Italy's far-right deputy prime minister, on Monday in Washington DC said his country is "the first, most credible, most solid interlocutor of the US in the European Union." Salvini said Italy and the US under president Donald Trump share many views when it comes to foreign policy. "I'm here to open a channel that may be huge, and of extremely great interest for both," Salvini told reporters.