By EUOBSERVER

Romanian ex-prime minister and former EU commissioner Dacian Ciolos has emerged as frontrunner in the race to lead the new liberal alliance in the European Parliament, according to sources in the group. Ciolos's USR-PLUS is the third-largest delegation in the Renew Europe group, with eight MEPs. His bid received a boost after the largest delegation, France, backed him. The vote will take place on Wednesday morning.