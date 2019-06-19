Wednesday

19th Jun 2019

Ticker

New socialist group leader to push for Timmermans

By

Spanish MEP and newly-elected group leader for the Socialists and Democrats group in the European Parliament, Iratxe Garcia, said Tuesday she will push for Dutch commissioner Frans Timmermans to head the next EU commission. "Timmermans is the best candidate for the European Commission and we will support him," she told journalists after the vote, adding that she sought to open negotiations with other pro-EU groups in the parliament.

EU urges Swiss to move on talks or face sanction

The EU commission tells Switzerland that clarifications to the draft deal are possible - but not renegotiations. The message is clear to 'Brexit' Britain as well: the Swiss model is over, there are no special agreements.

Frontex transparency dispute goes to EU court

The General Court of the European Union in Luxembourg will next month hold a public hearing on the refusal by Frontex, the EU's border agency, to release documents concerning its border control and surveillance operation known as Triton.

