By EUOBSERVER

Spanish MEP and newly-elected group leader for the Socialists and Democrats group in the European Parliament, Iratxe Garcia, said Tuesday she will push for Dutch commissioner Frans Timmermans to head the next EU commission. "Timmermans is the best candidate for the European Commission and we will support him," she told journalists after the vote, adding that she sought to open negotiations with other pro-EU groups in the parliament.