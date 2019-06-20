By EUOBSERVER

Facebook plans to introduce its own form of currency, Libra, revealed on Tuesday, was met with scepticism in Europe. French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, demanded that it would be scrutinised by G7 central banks, and said it was "out of the question that it becomes a sovereign currency". German conservative MEP, Markus Ferber, called on the EU commission to start working on a regulatory framework to govern virtual currencies.