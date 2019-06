By EUOBSERVER

China is the most trade-restrictive partner for the EU with 37 barriers recorded in 2018, four more than the year before, affecting EU exports up to €25.7bn, according to the European Commission's Trade and Investment Barriers report. Russia ranked second with 34 obstacles. Trade tensions between the EU and US also increased in 2018, to 23 barriers, four more than in 2017, affecting EU exports worth €6.8bn.