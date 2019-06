By EUOBSERVER

The five men in the contest to be Britain's next prime minister disagreed how to handle Brexit in a TV debate Tuesday. Boris Johnson, the favourite, said he would leave the EU in October even if he had no deal. Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, environment minister Michael Gove, and home secretary Sajid Javid envisaged short-term delays of the exit date, while outsider Rory Stewart ruled out no-deal at all costs.