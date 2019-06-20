Thursday

20th Jun 2019

Ciolos picked as new chief of liberal group

Romania's former prime minister and ex-commissioner Dacian Ciolos was elected Wednesday (19 June) to head the new liberal alliance, Renew Europe (formerly Alde), in the European Parliament. He received 65 votes against 41 votes for Dutch MEP Sophie in 't Veld by fellow liberal MEPs. Ciolos's candidacy bid took off after he received the backing of French president Emmanuel Macron's delegation, who joined the liberal group after last month's election.

Opinion

EU must counter Kushner's so-called 'peace' plan

This so-called "Deal of the Century" on Israel/Palestine is likely to be no more than a big sham, and the US-led economic peace workshop in Bahrain will hardly change this perception.

Tusk wants quick deal on EU top jobs at Thursday summit

EU leaders will be discussing the new EU leadership positions - with France and Germany split over the largest political group's lead candidate. It might take an extra summit for leaders to come up with final names.

Opinion

What's going on in Moldova - and what next?

Over the weekend, as private jets evacuated prominent members of the Democratic Party and their allies, Moldovans celebrated the peaceful power transition. Looking beyond the euphoria that surrounded the celebrations, the new government is facing many challenges.

