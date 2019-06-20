By EUOBSERVER

Romania's former prime minister and ex-commissioner Dacian Ciolos was elected Wednesday (19 June) to head the new liberal alliance, Renew Europe (formerly Alde), in the European Parliament. He received 65 votes against 41 votes for Dutch MEP Sophie in 't Veld by fellow liberal MEPs. Ciolos's candidacy bid took off after he received the backing of French president Emmanuel Macron's delegation, who joined the liberal group after last month's election.