By EUOBSERVER

The three MEPs elected on the list of Spanish far-right party Vox joined the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), the anti-federalist group announced on Wednesday. It said ECR now consisted of 62 MEPs from 15 EU countries, down from 70 in the previous five-year parliamentary period. The ECR, previously the third-largest group, looks set to be the sixth-largest group, falling behind the liberals, greens, and the anti-EU ID group.