By EUOBSERVER

Hard-Brexiteer Boris Johnson gained momentum to be Britain's next prime minister Wednesday, gaining 143 out of 313 votes from MPs in an internal Conservative party contest. Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, environment minister Michael Gove, and interior minister Sajid Javid also got through into the last round of voting on Thursday, but Rory Stewart, a pro-European development aid minister, was knocked out, amid EU concern on a Johnson-led no-deal Brexit.