Ticker
Tusk now 'more cautious' on top jobs decision at summit
By EUOBSERVER
EU Council president Donald Tusk toned down expectations at the start of the EU summit on whether leaders would be able to agree on the next EU leadership, including the commission presidency. "Yesterday I was cautiously optimistic. Today I'm more cautious than optimistic," Tusk tweeted after he held consultations with French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel, who are split over who should lead the EU executive.