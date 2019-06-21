Friday

21st Jun 2019

EU leaders take aim at Russia's role in Ukraine

By

EU leaders have extended some sanctions on Russia until June 2020, they said Thursday. They are also planning to push for justice in the MH17 disaster and to urge Moscow to stop handing out passports in Russia-occupied Ukraine, draft summit conclusions seen by Reuters said. Leaders will urge Russia to "cooperate fully" with a Dutch investigation into the air disaster, which indicted three Russians, and threatened "non-recognition of Russian passports".

Four states block EU 2050 carbon neutral target

Poland, with the support from the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Estonia, blocked a commitment to climate neutrality by 2050. It is now just a footnote in the summit conclusions.

Additional summit over top EU jobs looms

It's quicker to elect the pope than to agree on the new EU leadership, quipped the Irish prime minister at the start of the EU summit - which may end only with another summit soon to pick the top jobs.

Opinion

EU must counter Kushner's so-called 'peace' plan

This so-called "Deal of the Century" on Israel/Palestine is likely to be no more than a big sham, and the US-led economic peace workshop in Bahrain will hardly change this perception.

Tusk wants quick deal on EU top jobs at Thursday summit

EU leaders will be discussing the new EU leadership positions - with France and Germany split over the largest political group's lead candidate. It might take an extra summit for leaders to come up with final names.

  Four sentenced to life for 2015 migrant truck deaths
  Johnson vs. Hunt to replace May as UK leader
  EU leaders take aim at Russia's role in Ukraine
  EUobserver appoints new interim editor-in-chief
  Ombudsman: Tusk's staff should record lobby meetings
  Tusk now 'more cautious' on top jobs decision at summit
  Mogherini: my replacement 'needs security experience'
  Irish PM: 'enormous hostility' to new Brexit extension

  1. No agreement on top jobs, EU leaders to meet again on 30 June
  2. Four states block EU 2050 carbon neutral target
  3. Additional summit over top EU jobs looms
  4. EU advisor roasted over Russian media interview
  5. EU must counter Kushner's so-called 'peace' plan
  6. Tusk wants quick deal on EU top jobs at Thursday summit
  7. EU keeps North Macedonia and Albania at arm's length
  8. What's going on in Moldova - and what next?

