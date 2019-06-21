By EUOBSERVER

EU leaders have extended some sanctions on Russia until June 2020, they said Thursday. They are also planning to push for justice in the MH17 disaster and to urge Moscow to stop handing out passports in Russia-occupied Ukraine, draft summit conclusions seen by Reuters said. Leaders will urge Russia to "cooperate fully" with a Dutch investigation into the air disaster, which indicted three Russians, and threatened "non-recognition of Russian passports".