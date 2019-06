By EUOBSERVER

Michael Gove was knocked out of the Conservative party leadership race on Thursday, in the final round of voting by Tory MPs. That means either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will be the next party leader, replacing Theresa May as prime minister. Johnson got 162 votes, Hunt 77, Gove 75. Gove was the co-leader of the Leave campaign with Johnson. Party members will now vote, with a result next month.