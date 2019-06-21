Ticker
Bettel: Luxembourg voters did not vote for Weber
By EUOBSERVER
Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel on Friday criticised the Spitzenkandidaten (lead candidate) system, saying that if Europe really wanted it to work, the name of the pan-European candidate should be on the ballot paper at the next European parliament elections in 2024. "In my country no one who voted Christian Democrat, did so for [Manfred] Weber," said a frustrated-looking Bettel, referring to the candidate of the centre-right European People's Party.