By EUOBSERVER

Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel on Friday criticised the Spitzenkandidaten (lead candidate) system, saying that if Europe really wanted it to work, the name of the pan-European candidate should be on the ballot paper at the next European parliament elections in 2024. "In my country no one who voted Christian Democrat, did so for [Manfred] Weber," said a frustrated-looking Bettel, referring to the candidate of the centre-right European People's Party.