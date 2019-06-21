Friday

21st Jun 2019

Ticker

EU will not renegotiate Brexit deal, leaders warn

By

EU council chief Donald Tusk said Friday the EU was "looking forward to working together with the next UK prime minister", but that the "withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation". He added that the EU wants to avoid a disorderly Brexit and establish a close future relationship. "We will enter into talks, but we underline yet again, that the withdrawal agreement has been negotiated," German chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Agenda

Deja vu as top EU jobs summit dominates again This WEEK

Brussels will host yet another summit on Sunday (30 June) as leaders from across the 28 EU member states return, after Thursday's failed initial bid to nominate people to take on the presidencies of the major EU institutions.

News in Brief

  1. 'No reason' for EU statement on US-Iran tension
  2. EU will not renegotiate Brexit deal, leaders warn
  3. EU commission 'committed' to right to use cash
  4. Danish PM: extra summit to 'add new names' to jobs race
  5. Bettel: Luxembourg voters did not vote for Weber
  6. EU court advised to rule against Polish court reform
  7. Austrian Tyrol closes country roads
  8. Four sentenced to life for 2015 migrant truck deaths

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  3. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  5. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  6. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  7. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  8. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody

Latest News

  1. Deja vu as top EU jobs summit dominates again This WEEK
  2. EU puts forward five-year plan focusing on 'protection'
  3. EU extends Russia sanctions, calls for MH17 justice
  4. EU prepares 'targeted' sanctions on Turkey over gas drilling
  5. Another 100 years to wait for gender equality? No thanks
  6. No agreement on top jobs, EU leaders meet again on 30 June
  7. Four states block EU 2050 carbon neutral target
  8. Additional summit over top EU jobs looms

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us