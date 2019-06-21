Ticker
EU will not renegotiate Brexit deal, leaders warn
By EUOBSERVER
EU council chief Donald Tusk said Friday the EU was "looking forward to working together with the next UK prime minister", but that the "withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation". He added that the EU wants to avoid a disorderly Brexit and establish a close future relationship. "We will enter into talks, but we underline yet again, that the withdrawal agreement has been negotiated," German chancellor Angela Merkel said.