24th Jun 2019

Council of Europe to chose Belgian or Croatian boss

There will be two candidates, when the Council of Europe, with 47 member countries, elects a new secretary general on Wednesday to replace Norway's Thorbjorn Jagland from 1 October: Croatia's liberal foreign minister Marija Pejcinovic Buric and Belgium's liberal outgoing foreign minister, Didier Reynders. Meeting in Strasbourg on Monday, MPs will also decide on restrictions on the Russian delegation imposed after the 2014 annexation of Crimea. 

Opinion

Council of Europe vs Russia: stay or go?

We have reached the point where Russia threatens to leave the Council of Europe and cease to be party to the European Convention on Human Rights.

