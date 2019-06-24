By EUOBSERVER

There will be two candidates, when the Council of Europe, with 47 member countries, elects a new secretary general on Wednesday to replace Norway's Thorbjorn Jagland from 1 October: Croatia's liberal foreign minister Marija Pejcinovic Buric and Belgium's liberal outgoing foreign minister, Didier Reynders. Meeting in Strasbourg on Monday, MPs will also decide on restrictions on the Russian delegation imposed after the 2014 annexation of Crimea.