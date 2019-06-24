Ticker
French parties unite against Macron's airports sell-off
By EUOBSERVER
Representatives of French political parties from left to right have teamed up to stop president Emmanuel Macron's privatisation plans, including selling Paris airports. In April more than 185 lawmakers in the two chambers of parliament supported a referendum on the plans and the referendum bill has been validated by the Constitutional Council. Still 10 percent ( 4.7 million) of voters must sign an online petition to hold a referendum.