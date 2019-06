By EUOBSERVER

Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini has said he will hold the Netherlands and the European Union responsible for the fate of 42 migrants rescued from a rubber boat 47 nautical miles off Libya by the Dutch-flagged Sea-Watch 3 ship two weeks ago (12 June), but denied disembarkation in Italy. "The solution is there, more than 60 cities have declared their willingness to take people," said the Sea-Watch organisation.