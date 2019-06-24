Ticker
Report: Brussels to pause Italy budget procedure
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission is not likely to trigger an excessive budget deficit procedure against Italy when the college of commissioners meets on Tuesday, according to two EU officials cited by the Financial Times. Italy's debt burden is the second-highest in the eurozone and in breach of EU budget rules, but the budget issues could bring down the Italian government and return a much stronger League party, lead by Matteo Salvini.