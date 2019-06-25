By EUOBSERVER

Two leading members of Spain's liberal party, Ciudadanos, resigned on Monday - making it more difficult for the party to back socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez in forming a stable new national government following April elections. The split is linked to Ciudadanos' alliances in Madrid and Murcia with the far-right Vox movement as well as Sanchez's acceptance of support from Catalan separatist parties to form the previous government.