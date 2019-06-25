Tuesday

25th Jun 2019

Ticker

Liberal split complicates talks on new Spanish government

By

Two leading members of Spain's liberal party, Ciudadanos, resigned on Monday - making it more difficult for the party to back socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez in forming a stable new national government following April elections. The split is linked to Ciudadanos' alliances in Madrid and Murcia with the far-right Vox movement as well as Sanchez's acceptance of support from Catalan separatist parties to form the previous government.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

EU-Vietnam trade deal a bad day for workers' rights

Behind the smiles and handshakes, the signature of the EU-Vietnam trade and investment deals agreed on Tuesday and to be signed this week have dire consequences for human well-being and our ability to prevent climate and ecological breakdown.

News in Brief

  1. Share trading ban looms as Swiss row with EU escalates
  2. Cooperation needed on Brexit, says Johnson
  3. Europe hit by record breaking June heat wave
  4. Liberal split complicates talks on new Spanish government
  5. Italy unravels massive European VAT carousel fraud
  6. Venezuelans cause spike in EU asylum bids
  7. Council of Europe to chose Belgian or Croatian boss
  8. Report: Brussels to pause Italy budget procedure

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  3. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  5. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  6. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  7. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  8. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody

Latest News

  1. EU-Vietnam trade deal a bad day for workers' rights
  2. EU 'special envoy' going to US plan for Palestine
  3. Polish judicial reforms broke EU law, court says
  4. EU study: no evidence of 'East vs West' food discrimination
  5. Russia tried to stir up Irish troubles, US think tank says
  6. Babis unmoved by protests over EU scam allegations
  7. Council of Europe vs Russia: stay or go?
  8. Deja vu as EU top jobs dominate again This WEEK

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us