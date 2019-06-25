Ticker
Italy unravels massive European VAT carousel fraud
By EUOBSERVER
Italian authorities have seized almost €84m in a VAT fraud scheme involving the marketing of technological and computer products in the Campania region, according to Eurojust, the European Union Judicial Cooperation Unit. Searches were carried out in six companies in Italy and telephone intercepts were carried out in Slovenia and Estonia - two of the countries in which the bogus companies were located - creating invoices for non-existent transactions.