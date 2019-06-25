Ticker
EU funding of air traffic control 'largely unnecessary'
By EUOBSERVER
EU funding of air traffic management modernisation was "largely unnecessary", the European Court of Auditors concluded in a report on Tuesday. For the majority of projects audited - worth €159m of EU money - investment decisions "were not driven nor triggered by EU funding". Of 17 audited projects, 13 "were decided prior to the decision that awarded the co-funding". The European Commission countered the projects "demonstrated added value".